Savoy Hotel Mactan Triumphs at Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Sales and Marketing Conference

THE year 2026 is off to a definitive start for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown during the Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR) Sales and Marketing Conference on January 7–9, 2026.

The team emerged as the top achievers, securing a sweep of prestigious awards. These honors solidify the hotel’s leadership within the managed hotels sector and set a high benchmark for the year ahead.

The conference serves as the premier annual platform for Megaworld Hotels and Resorts to evaluate performance and celebrate excellence across its portfolio.

For Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, it provided a stage to highlight a milestone 2025 characterized by record-breaking sales and market-leading growth.