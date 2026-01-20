Savoy Hotel Mactan Triumphs at Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Sales and Marketing Conference

THE year 2026 is off to a definitive start for Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown during the Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR) Sales and Marketing Conference on January 7–9, 2026.
The team emerged as the top achievers, securing a sweep of prestigious awards. These honors solidify the hotel’s leadership within the managed hotels sector and set a high benchmark for the year ahead.
The conference serves as the premier annual platform for Megaworld Hotels and Resorts to evaluate performance and celebrate excellence across its portfolio.
For Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, it provided a stage to highlight a milestone 2025 characterized by record-breaking sales and market-leading growth.
Excellence rooted in the Sampaguita spirit
At the heart of these achievements is the Sampaguita brand of service excellence, the proprietary service philosophy of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR).
By operationalizing this “service from the heart,” into their daily sales and marketing strategies, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown has transformed authentic Filipino hospitality into a tangible competitive advantage.
This commitment to the Sampaguita standard is what allowed the team to transcend traditional KPIs and deliver world-class business results.
A clean sweep of top honors
The evening’s crowning achievement was Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, clinching the 2025 Sales and Marketing Team of the Year. This top honor validates the team’s seamless synergy and high-impact execution, solidifying the property’s position as the premier destination within the Mactan Newtown township.
The night also highlighted several standout individual achievements
* Grethel Polloso’s Triple Crown: Grethel Polloso earned three awards: 2025 Overall Sales Performer (Managed Hotels), Sales & Marketing Leader of the Year, and Top Sales Performer. Her leadership was instrumental in driving the hotel’s year-on-year growth.
* Marketing Manager of the Year: Maia Gomez earned the 2025 Marketing Manager of the Year award.
Her management of the hotel’s brand presence was key to expanding its reach in both local and international markets.
* Individual Honors: Joaquin “Chino” Quintana secured 2nd Place for Top Sales Performer, while Kheana Llaban earned a nomination for the Sampaguita Binhi Award, a recognition of her potential for future leadership and dedication to the brand’s core values.
Looking ahead
These awards reflect the performance and operational innovation of a team working within Cebu’s competitive hospitality sector. By winning Team of the Year, Savoy Hotel Mactan has demonstrated that its collaborative culture, grounded in the Sampaguita brand of service, is a primary driver of its business success.
Moving through 2026, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown is leveraging this momentum to strengthen its market position. The team remains committed to delivering Megaworld’s Sampaguita brand of excellence, ensuring their service remains both authentically Filipino and globally competitive throughout the year. (PR)