Sawang Calero barangay tanod shot dead while sleeping

A TANOD of Barangay Sawang, Calero, Cebu City was shot and killed past 1 p.m. last Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Block 5 of the said barangay.

The 50-year-old victim identified as Reynaldo Saavedra succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head and body.

According to some residents, the gunman wearing black long sleeve and full-face motorcycle helmet entered the house of the victim and shot him twice in the body and head while he was sleeping.

The culprit quickly fled on a motorcycle.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of Cebu City Police Office, the Sawang Calero Police Station 6 headed by Police Captain Jay Palcon is conducting an investigation into the incident.

"We are really trying our effort na madakpan nato kadtong mga (to arrest our) POI (person of interest). As of now we already have identified the POI," Rafter said.

It is said that the victim was actively engaged in arresting criminals in the barangay together with the Sawang Calero police. (AYB, TPT)