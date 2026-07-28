Say Alonzo mourns loss of restaurant in fire

FORMER “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and actress Say Alonzo could not hold back her tears after one of their family businesses was destroyed by fire in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

The fire razed their restaurant, Chicken Inasal by Aida’s Bacolod, located at Arcadia 2, Paseo Outlets in Greenfield City, on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Videos circulating online showed security guards working together to contain the blaze while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

Despite their efforts, the restaurant was completely engulfed by the fire.

Say admitted that they are still struggling to come to terms with what happened. She said she has not yet visited the site because even watching the videos has been enough to bring her to tears.

“It’s really hard to accept what happened but we have no choice but to move on and plan what we will do next,” she wrote on social media.

“Please pray for all of us at @aidaliciousarcadia so we can get back on our feet, especially for our team who really needs to work for their families. I haven’t been to the site. I was with the kids at home yesterday and I’ve only seen the videos from the news. Each video made me cry and those videos are still making me cry.”

Despite the tragedy, Say remains hopeful that they will recover and expressed gratitude to their loyal customers for their continued support.

“Anyway, don’t you worry, we will be back stronger!! When that time comes, I hope all of you will still be here to support us.

“For the meantime, please pray for us. Hope things will be better for us soon.” / TRC S