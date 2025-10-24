SB Capital eyes more RE, infra project financing

MANILA – Renewable energy and infrastructure projects are among the priorities of Security Bank Capital to finance, underscoring the need to ensure sustainability and inclusive domestic growth.

The investment banking arm of Security Bank Corp., which has been in operation for 30 years, has arranged more than P1 trillion worth of funding for various projects, among them real estate, mining, and manufacturing.

Asked about the firm’s medium-term target in terms of projects and sectors, SB Capital president Virgilio Chua, in a statement sent to the Philippine News Agency on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, said the company has yet to set its targets.

“But Security Bank Capital is focused on financing growth in renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and manufacturing, with sustainability-linked bonds ensuring impact and alignment with national priorities,” he said.

To date, the firm has funded projects in infrastructure, energy, real estate, mining, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services.

Chua said these projects have helped boost economic growth, business expansion, and industry modernization.

“Our journey over the past 30 years has been defined by purpose-driven finance. We believe capital should not only generate returns. It should generate impact. Whether it’s powering homes with clean energy, building roads that connect communities, or supporting inclusive healthcare, our mission is to help industries grow responsibly and sustainably,” he said. / PNA