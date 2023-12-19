SB finance, UBX to provide lending access

SB FINANCE, a joint venture between Filipino bank Security Bank Corp. and financial institution Krungsri of Thailand, and UBX, the leading open finance platform and digital solutions provider in the Philippines, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer more loan options to Filipinos.

The collaboration brings together the financial expertise of SB Finance and UBX’s SeekCap innovative approach to digital lending, creating a powerful synergy that will benefit Filipino consumers and businesses that are seeking flexible financial solutions.

Under the partnership, SeekCap will be adding SB Finance to its portfolio of lenders on its platform, providing Filipinos with a broader range of lending products, including personal loans, business loans, and other credit facilities.