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SB19 joins Lollapalooza 2026 lineup

SB19 joins Lollapalooza 2026 lineup
SB19
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P-POP group SB19 is set to make history as the first homegrown Filipino act to perform at Lollapalooza 2026, one of the world’s largest and longest-running music festivals.

The official lineup was released on March 17, 2026. The festival will run from July 30 to August 2 at Grant Park in Chicago.

(Photo from SB19 Official Facebook page)
(Photo from SB19 Official Facebook page)

SB19 joins a star-studded roster that includes Lorde, Charli XCX and Jennie, along with K-pop acts aespa, (G)I-DLE and CORTIS, as announced on the festival’s official social media pages.

The lineup spans multiple genres, including pop, EDM, K-pop, alternative and rap, with performances spread across eight stages. (JMT)

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