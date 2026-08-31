SB19’s Justin shares unpleasant experience

SB19’s Justin De Dios recalled an unpleasant experience involving a Filipino employee in Los Angeles when the group visited the United States for their historic performance at Lollapalooza.

In their latest YouTube vlog, the youngest member of the group shared what happened to them at the Los Angeles airport.

“So, we were on standby, waiting for the luggage. An older woman approached us and had already taken a photo with Stell,” Justin recalled.

However, the woman continued taking videos, prompting their manager, Leah Gonzales, to approach her and politely ask if she could wait.

“Of course, as the manager, she approached her. Ate Leah said something like, ‘Would it be okay if we do it later once everything is settled?’ By ‘settled,’ she meant after we had gotten all our luggage. Before we left, we could take a photo with Nanay.”

However, an airport employee approached them, asked for their manager’s name and told her, “You’re so snobbish.”

Justin said they were hurt by the employee’s actions because their manager had spoken to the woman politely.

The employee continued saying things, but the group chose not to respond.

“Like she said, ‘You’re not even famous yet, and you don’t want to take a picture. But when you’re in front of the camera, you wave. Yet you’re so snobbish.’”

The employee also approached Justin and asked if he was a member of SB19. She then called fans and started a video call, showing their faces on her cellphone without even asking their permission. / TRC S