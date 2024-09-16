SB3 to fund CH workers’ salary increase

CEBU City Hall employees are still waiting for the first tranche of salary adjustments for 2024, in line with the recent National Government approval of wage increases for government workers.

On Monday, Sept. 16, City Councilor Noel Wenceslao told SunStar Cebu that the City Council expects the executive department to submit the proposed third supplemental budget (SB3) next week.

Wenceslao, chairperson of the committee on finance and budget, said the SB3 will be the source of funding for the upcoming salary adjustments for the majority of City Hall employees.

However, he did not provide a figure for the proposed SB3 funding, as it will be at the discretion of the Local Finance Committee.

He said the SB3 will comply with Executive Order (EO) 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Aug. 2, which granted salary increases for government workers and additional allowances for state employees in four tranches until 2027.

Wenceslao said the proposed SB3 will be deliberated before the upcoming 2025 annual budget proposal set for October.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to inquire about the proposed SB3 figures; however, he has yet to respond as of press time.

Under EO 64, wage increases for government workers in any local government units (LGUs) must be authorized by the municipal and city councils, including provincial boards.

LGUs can implement wage increases based on a percentage rate depending on their class and financial capability, such as 100 percent for special or first-class cities or provinces.

Second- and third-class provinces and cities may implement 95 percent and 90 percent, respectively, of the adjusted rate based on EO guidelines.

In Cebu Province, the Provincial Board recently approved the second supplemental budget on Sept. 2 and appropriated P32.546 million for the first tranche of salary adjustments for Capitol workers from September to December 2024. / EHP