SBP installs new board of trustees

MANILA – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, the election of its new board of trustees, following the ratification of the federation’s new by-laws during the national congress on May 9 and their subsequent approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SBP Board now consists of 17 seats, 13 of which were filled through an election among the federation’s 34 active members to ensure broad sectoral representation across Philippine basketball.

The sectoral representatives are Paul Tristan Laus (North Luzon); lawyer Edgar Francisco (South Luzon); Robert Uy (Visayas); Renauld Barrios (Mindanao); Jose Franco Soberano (Youth); Dolriech Perasol, Manuel Raymund Castellano, and Frederick Altamirano (Schools); Maria Vivian Manila (Women); and Alfrancis P. Chua, Manuel V. Pangilinan, Victorico P. Vargas, and Archen A. Cayabyab (Commercial and Professional).

In accordance with the SBP’s by-laws, the remaining four seats were filled by the board to complete the full composition. Two co-opted members, Jacob Ang and Chaye Cabal-Revilla, were appointed by the president, while Ryan Reyes was named player representative and Peachy Cheng Medina was selected interim 3x3 representative pending the qualification of 3x3 member groups for active membership.

Ten of the 17 trustees are serving on the SBP Board as trustees for the first time, reflecting the federation’s renewed commitment to new perspectives. The mix of experienced veterans and new faces ensures that Philippine basketball continues to grow with both continuity and innovation.

The SBP also announced that outgoing president Alfredo S. Panlilio will remain a valued member of the Board by virtue of his position as a FIBA Central board member, continuing to contribute his international experience and leadership to the federation.

After the elections, the new board convened and elected the following officers: Manuel V. Pangilinan (chairman), June Cheryl Chaye Cabal-Revilla (vice chairman), Victorico “Ricky” P. Vargas (president), Robert Uy (vice president), Marievic R. Anonuevo (corporate secretary), Lennie G. Nocum (secretary), and Erika T. Dy (executive director).

Vargas said the new SBP Board “is a healthy mix of wisdom-filled veterans and passionate young leaders who share a common purpose – to build a stronger, more unified future for Philippine basketball.”

“We’re setting the foundation for the next generation of sports leaders to continue the growth and excellence that Filipino basketball is known for.”

Pangilinan stressed the federation’s continued drive for inclusivity and development across all levels of the sport.

“This new SBP Board is a reflection of how far Philippine basketball has come – more inclusive, more representative, and more forward-looking,” Pangilinan said. / PNA