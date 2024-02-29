SBP picks 51 promising hoopers from Cebu to join elite combine

SOME of the best promising players of Cebu will get a chance to learn from the best as they have been selected to join the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Grassroots Elite Combine on March 8 and 9, 2024 at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

The combine, the first of a series that will be staged by the SBP, will be supervised by award- winning coach Norman Black.

Among those selected for the 15 to 16 years old is Prince Mallorca, who was the main wingman for the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue during their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. campaign.

Gabriel Gendrauli, the athletic guard of the University of the Visayas, was also picked, along with Kurt Patalinghug, University of Southern Philippines combo guard.

The other players picked are Dale Echaque, Brad Yu, Brent Bihag, Dirk Kent Lambo, Marcus Lozano, Luke Dy, Pertjude Binagatan, Laurence Sax, Carl Jacob Cortes, James Ponce, Gabrielle Manlucot, Deron Abapo, Lamar Cabahug, Jacob Lacson, Jacob Javelosa, Jibson Gaviola, Baron Figueras and Matthew Baron.

Also picked were Kirk Doyohim, Champ Brigoli, Keshner Arradaza, Lawrence Selim, Kert Ibarita, AJ Kyle delos Santos, Vance Andrey Pepito, Carl Jeff Mabano and JK Ursal.

Those picked for the girls combine were Krixhen Shanelle Fernandez, Mackenzie Codera, Trixie Caunayon, Noelle Arciaga, Lady Gabato, Dominique Arain, Angelique Arain, Jersey Ciriaco, Maria Navarro, Earl Curaraton, Rhean Jade Laurente, Trishma Arciaga, Martha Sales, Julia Villaester, Sheina Legaspi, Mary Colin Miniesterio, Janine Labrador, Kaye Jency Lucero, Lindsay Jabonero, Teshaniel Austero and Keziah Mae Concepcion.

Meanwhile, newly appointed SBP regional director Popoy Navarro, the son of the late journalist and sportsman Rico, is elated over the SBP choosing Cebu as the first venue of the combine.

“This is a big project of the SBP. It’s a nationwide initiative and we in Cebu are the first to experience this. They want to tap the grassroots programs in the provinces to build up our talents,” said Navarro. / ML