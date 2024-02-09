SC commends RTC judges in CV for efficiency

THE Supreme Court (SC) has commended 10 Regional Trial Court (RTC) judges in Central Visayas for their efficient and timely case disposition and resolution, resulting in less case backlog in 2022.

The SC recognized on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2024, judges with highest clearance rate in the region, namely: Estela Alma Singco-Caruso of Cebu City RTC Branch 12 (200.54 percent), Anacleto Debalucos of Cebu City RTC Branch 17 (172.25 percent), Grace Veloso-Fernandez of Cebu City RTC Branch 19 (106.99 percent), and Pamela Baring-Uy (106.57 percent) of Cebu City RTC Branch 21; Judilyn Tapia–Menchavez (119.33 percent) of Toledo RTC Branch 59 and Ruben Altubar (128.31 percent) of Toledo City RTC Branch 29.

The SC also commended judges Glenda Ching Go (120.12 percent) of Talisay City RTC, Jorge Espinal (129.43 percent) of Carmen RTC in Bohol, Samuel Biliran and Rufo Naragas (118.78 percent) of Loay RTC in Bohol, and Christine Tabasuares-Aba (120.24 percent) of Tanjay City RTC in Negros Oriental.

“These are the judges who exemplified an exceptional commitment to the pursuit of efficient case disposition even amid the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the SC said in a press release on Thursday.

“Their unwavering dedication, to be sure, stands as a beacon of inspiration for all judges to emulate. It is only fitting that this Court extends its utmost commendation to these exemplary judges,” the SC added.

The identification and recognition were based on the data from the Office of the Court Administrator through its Clerks of Courts, the SC said.

For the computation of the clearance rate, the country’s highest court said it was computed by dividing the total number of case disposals or case outflow by the total number of incoming cases or case inflow, multiplied by 100.

A clearance rate of 100 percent or more for a certain period meant that the certain court was able to prevent an increase of pending and unresolved cases and in most instances, it reduces the case backlog, the SC added.

The SC emphasized the importance of an efficient case disposition or the timely resolution of cases as “a crucial component of the administration of justice.”

It measured the court’s ability to dispose of cases relative to the number of cases that have been filed before it at a given time.

The SC said by disposing of cases with fairness and dispatch, “a court can dispense timely justice for all parties involved, promote the integrity of the judicial process, and, ultimately, foster public trust in the courts and the Judiciary.”