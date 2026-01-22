SC denies ex-CA Justice Dicdican’s motion vs suspension on law practice, benefits

THE Supreme Court (SC) has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by retired Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Isaias Dicdican — the alleged mastermind behind the murder of lawyer Joey Luis Wee — seeking to lift his preventive suspension from the practice of law and to restore his pension and retirement benefits.

In a resolution, the High Court found no reason to reverse its earlier order placing Dicdican under preventive suspension and discontinuing his benefits pending the resolution of the administrative case against him, said the SC Public Information Office on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The High Court charged Dicdican in 2025 with gross misconduct over his alleged involvement in the killing of Wee, who was shot and killed at the ground floor of the building where his law office was located in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on November 23, 2020.

Following the filing of the administrative charge, the SC ordered Dicdican’s preventive suspension from the practice of law and the withholding of his pension and retirement benefits.

In denying the motion for reconsideration, the High Court stressed that the preventive measures were not meant to punish Dicdican but to serve as safeguards while the criminal and administrative proceedings are ongoing.

The SC said preventive suspension was necessary because Dicdican, who practiced law and previously served as a CA justice in Cebu, may have influence that could obstruct the investigation. It cited the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, which allows preventive suspension to prevent possible interference, including tampering with evidence or intimidating witnesses.

Benefits remain withheld

The SC also ruled that Dicdican’s pension and retirement benefits would remain withheld until he complies with its directive requiring the personal submission of his pensioner’s survey form and other documents required under Office of the Court Administrator Circular 10-2017.

Under the circular, retired judges must submit proof of life and pension entitlement every January and July to ensure the proper release of benefits.

The SC required personal submission in Dicdican’s case because his whereabouts have remained uncertain for the past two years.

To recall, a Cebu court approved the inclusion of Dicdican as a co-accused in the murder case, formally admitting an amended information and ordering the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Standing warrant of arrest

In an order dated May 19, 2025, Regional Trial Court Branch 14 Judge Merlo Bagano granted the prosecution’s motion, which named Dicdican as among those allegedly behind the ambush-slay of Wee.

Retired colonel Edwin Layese, earlier claimed in an extrajudicial confession that Dicdican orchestrated the killing, while he acted only as a go-between to communicate with the hired gunmen.

Bagano signed the warrant of arrest for Dicdican on May 26, 2025. He is still at large. (KAL)