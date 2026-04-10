SC dismisses appeal in P96.5-Million graft case

THE Supreme Court has officially dismissed a petition from contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya. Discaya had asked the court to stop the Ombudsman from moving forward with a graft and malversation case against her.

The Ruling

The High Court ruled that because a warrant for her arrest has already been issued and the case is already in a lower court, her request is now "moot"—meaning it no longer has a legal purpose for them to decide on.

The justices noted that they usually do not interfere with how prosecutors find evidence, especially since the Ombudsman’s findings were backed by "substantial evidence."

The project in question

The case involves a P96.5-million project to build a concrete wall (revetment) in Davao Occidental. The government claims there were major irregularities in how the contract was handled between the Department of Public Works and Highways and St. Timothy Construction Corp.TPM