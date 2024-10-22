SC favors Rama, Cortes

THE candidacies of dismissed Cebu City mayor Michael Rama and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, who are seeking reelection, remain valid after the Supreme Court (SC) granted the two officials a temporary restraining order (TRO).

The SC has granted TRO in favor of the petition of Rama and Cortes against the Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution, mandating the immediate disqualification of officials from running in the May 2025 polls following the perpetual disqualification penalty from the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The Court ordered that the cases be consolidated. It also issued a temporary restraining order against the Comelec, which was ordered to comment on the petitions within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice,” the SC said in a press briefer on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

The TRO halted the implementation of the Comelec resolution 11044-A, dated Sept. 4, mandating the immediate cancellation of all certificates of candidacy (COCs) of any candidate with a disqualification penalty from the Ombudsman.

On Oct. 7, Rama filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition, while Cortes filed the same petition in addition to an injunction before the SC on Oct. 9.

The higher court also ordered the consolidation of a similar petition with former Albay governor Noel Rosal.

On Tuesday, Rama said in a Facebook post a few minutes after the posting of the SC press briefer, “Tuloy ang laban (The fight continues)!”

In a statement, Cortes expressed gratitude for the ruling as the SC upheld democratic principles and legal processes.

“Upholding the rule of law and the Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we are grateful to the Supreme Court for reaffirming these values,” said Cortes.

Comelec 7 Director Francisco Pobe told SunStar Cebu in a text message on Tuesday that Rama and Cortes’ COCs are still valid and as is.

“The TRO simply implied to stay on hold the Comelec from doing any action on their COCs for a certain period of time,” Pobe said.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said all Ombudsman’s decisions involving political aspirants in the May 2025 polls shall be immediately executory, despite the possibility of being reversed later on.

On Oct. 3, copies of the Ombudsman’s decision dismissing Rama from office and perpetually disqualifying him from holding any public office due to a nepotism conviction went viral online.

On the same day, Cortes was also dismissed for allowing an unpermitted cement batching plant to operate in Mandaue.

Rama’s position was succeeded by now Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, while Cortes was replaced by his vice mayor, Glenn Bercede.