SC: Infidelity alone not a crime under anti-VAWC law

THE Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that marital infidelity, by itself, is not a crime under Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, unless the action serves as a tool for psychological violence and results in proven emotional anguish.

In its decision, the SC Second Division acquitted the petitioner, Danny (not his real name), and overturned his conviction for violating RA 9262. The justices, chaired by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, declared that infidelity alone does not automatically constitute violence against women.

The ruling established that a conviction under Section 5(i) of RA 9262 requires prosecutors to prove two distinct elements: acts or omissions that constitute psychological violence and mental or emotional anguish caused to the victim. The decision was promulgated on April 21, 2025, and published on SC’s website on Dec. 21.

Leonen, who wrote the decision for the Second Division, said the acts complained of must be evaluated on whether the accused intended to cause public ridicule, humiliation or anguish to tilt the balance of power in the relationship.

"The law should not be treated as an unbridled license for the State to intrude into personal affairs," Leonen wrote.

The case began when Danny’s wife, Wena (not her real name), discovered her husband was having an affair with her friend. Prosecutors charged Danny with psychological violence, and the Regional Trial Court found him guilty. The Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction.

Danny appealed to the High Court and presented an affidavit from Wena retracting her claims. In her recantation, Wena said she "was not hurt nor devastated" by the affair because the couple had an understanding about new relationships.

She admitted she felt betrayed by her friend rather than her husband. She also revealed she only consulted a clinical psychologist to secure medical evidence for the criminal case.

The SC ruled this recantation created reasonable doubt. The justices said affirming the conviction would be ironic when the alleged victim herself declared she did not suffer emotional anguish.

The prosecution failed to prove Danny intended to inflict psychological harm to control or manipulate the victim, the High Court said.

While the SC acquitted Danny, it clarified that it does not condone unfaithfulness.

“This is not to discredit the very real pain and suffering felt by persons whose trust was broken," Leonen wrote. "However, these experiences are as important as they are intimate and private.” (KAL)