SC: insulting ex-partner online violates RA 9262

DEROGATORY posts on social media against a former partner now legally constitute psychological violence punishable by imprisonment.

The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the conviction of a man who posted insults about his ex-girlfriend on Facebook, affirming that such digital actions violate Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 (Anti-VAWC Law).

The ruling clarifies that using social media to humiliate a woman or causing her mental anguish falls under the legal definition of psychological violence.

The decision also established clear guidelines for proving the ownership of social media accounts in criminal cases, even when the accused

denies authorship.

How does the SC determine liability for digital harassment under the Anti-VAWC Law?

The nature of the offense

The High Court ruling centers on the application of RA 9262, specifically regarding psychological violence. In this case, the accused posted statements in Kapampangan on a public Facebook account, calling his ex-girlfriend a “dirty woman,” “animal” and an “ugly evil spirit,” while also threatening physical harm.

The post caused the woman “extreme shame as the post was viewable by the general public,” read a portion of the High Court’s decision.

The SC found these actions caused public ridicule and mental anguish, fitting the definition of psychological violence under Section 5(i) of the law.

The decision emphasizes that the platform used — in this case, Facebook — does not exempt an offender from liability.

Because social media allows users to share posts visible to the public, the potential for humiliation and psychological harm is significant.

Under RA 9262, violence against women and their children refers to “any act or a series of acts committed by any person against a woman who is his wife, former wife, or against a woman with whom the person has or had a sexual or dating relationship, or with whom he has a common child, or against her child whether legitimate or illegitimate, within or without the family abode, which result in or is likely to result in physical, sexual, psychological harm or suffering, or economic abuse including threats of such acts, battery, assault, coercion, harassment or arbitrary deprivation of liberty.”

Establishing account ownership

A key defense in online harassment cases involves the accused denying ownership of the social media account.

To address the proliferation of fake or dummy accounts, the SC laid down seven guideposts for verifying authorship. These standards ensure that individuals cannot easily evade liability by claiming they did not write the posts.

Proof of ownership or authorship can be established through:

Admission of ownership or authorship;

The person being seen accessing the account or composing the post;

The content containing information known only to the offender or a few people;

Language usage that is consistent with the offender’s characteristics;

Records from the internet service provider, telecommunications company, or social media site;

Results from device forensic analysis showing geolocation features and other attributes linking the account to the offender;

Acts consistent with previous posts; and

Other instances showing ownership, access, or authorship.

In this specific case, the account bore the man’s full name and contained a profile photo of him with his child.

Consequently, the court rejected his defense that “someone might have used his photo” to create a fake account.

Legal consequences

The affirmation of the conviction carries severe penalties.

The SC sentenced the man to an indeterminate penalty of up to eight years of imprisonment.

In addition to jail time, he was ordered to pay a fine of P100,000 and must undergo mandatory psychological counseling or psychiatric treatment.

This ruling serves as a warning to social media users. It establishes a legal precedent that online actions have real-world criminal consequences, particularly when those actions infringe upon the rights and safety of women and children protected under the Anti-VAWC Act. / KAL