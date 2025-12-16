SC issues TRO vs Casas arrest

FORMER Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. can remain free for now after the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against his arrest in connection with charges of malversation of public funds and graft and corruption.

In a Dec. 12, 2025 order, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo granted the TRO sought by Casas, effectively restraining the Sandiganbayan from proceeding with the two criminal cases against him.

Casas was also directed to post a P1 million bond.

The former city administrator filed a petition for certiorari with an urgent prayer for the issuance of a TRO on Nov. 28, 2025, after the Office of the Ombudsman filed malversation and graft charges before the Sandiganbayan.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed against Casas and several city officials in relation to the alleged garbage-hauling anomaly at City Hall during the administration of former mayor Edgardo Labella. (MVG)