SC: Jailing parents unable to pay child support may hurt children

JAILING parents who cannot afford to provide sufficient financial support for their children could leave the children worse off by depriving them of a source of income, the Supreme Court (SC) has warned.

Imprisonment, it said, could worsen a child’s financial situation rather than solve the problem of insufficient support. The High Court’s Second Division overturned the conviction of a father accused of psychological violence for failing to provide enough money for his son.

“A father who strives to meet his obligations, despite limited means, should not be punished for falling short... Imprisonment will not provide a sustainable solution, as it deprives the parent of the opportunity to earn and, in turn, deprives the child of the much-needed support,” the SC said in the decision penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen.

Child support issue

The case involved an unmarried couple who separated after living together for several years. They had a son born in March 2018.

Following their separation, the father agreed to provide P4,000 in monthly financial support for their child.

In April 2019, the child was hospitalized for acute gastroenteritis, with medical expenses reaching P30,000.

The mother claimed that the father refused to help pay the hospital bills despite her repeated requests, forcing her to borrow money to cover the expenses. She later filed a criminal complaint against him, alleging that his refusal to provide financial assistance caused her mental and emotional suffering.

The father denied the accusation and presented remittance receipts showing that he had regularly sent money for their son from April 2018 to September 2019.

He said he could not always provide the agreed P4,000 monthly support because of financial constraints and his responsibility to support his other children.

In December 2020, the Regional Trial Court convicted him of violating Section 5(i) of Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act. The Court of Appeals (CA) upheld the conviction in July 2023 but modified the penalty to imprisonment ranging from four to 10 years.

Lack of criminal intent

In reversing the conviction, the SC ruled that the prosecution failed to establish that the father deliberately withheld financial support to inflict mental or emotional suffering on the child’s mother.

It found that the father’s remittance receipts contradicted the allegation that he had deliberately refused to provide financial assistance.

“Petitioner’s continued remittances, despite variations in amount, clearly reflect his earnest effort to support his child and negate any allegation of willful denial,” the SC said.

“His inability to consistently provide the agreed sum...should not be seen as a deliberate refusal to fulfill his duty, but rather as a consequence of the financial burden of also providing for his other children.”

The High Court also ruled that the mother’s emotional distress over her son’s hospitalization and the resulting financial difficulties did not, by itself, establish psychological violence under the law. It explained that criminal liability under Section 5(i) requires proof that the accused deliberately denied legally required financial support with the intention of causing mental or emotional suffering.

Civil remedies

The SC said parents remain legally obligated to support their children, regardless of whether the parents are married.

However, it added that failure to fulfill this obligation does not automatically warrant criminal punishment. It said civil remedies, particularly filing a case to compel a parent to provide support, may be more appropriate when financial difficulties prevent a parent from meeting the child’s needs and criminal intent is absent.

“Pursuing a civil remedy rather than criminal prosecution avoids the punitive consequences of incarceration, which often does little to address the underlying issue of financial incapacity,” it said.

A civil action would allow the parent to continue working while enforcing the obligation to provide financial support.

Protection against abuse

The SC clarified that the acquittal did not excuse parents from their legal responsibilities or weaken the protection afforded to women and children against abuse.

It recognized that many women continue to suffer from neglect, control and abuse rooted in longstanding gender inequalities.

“To acquit the accused in this case is not to condone the systemic patriarchy that persists in our society,” it said.

The High Court also said criminal cases must be decided based on evidence and the requirements of the law, rather than assumptions about the parties involved.

It stressed that financial hardship must be distinguished from deliberate economic abuse when determining criminal liability under RA 9262.

The SC granted the father’s petition, reversed the Court of Appeals’ ruling and acquitted him of the criminal charge. / KAL