WHEN Kaye (not her real name) was born on Jan. 23, 1996, her parents were already married but were not getting along, according to a petition she filed more than two decades later.

Her mother registered the birth under her own maiden surname and middle name. She left out her husband’s name and details of the marriage.

The couple later reconciled. Kaye “grew up using the surname of her father … in her school and work records,” according to the Supreme Court (SC) Third Division’s decision. It was also the surname on her Professional Regulation Commission identification card.

Then, in 2017, Kaye discovered that the surname and middle name on her birth certificate differed from those she had been using.

The case eventually reached the SC, which ruled that a child born during a valid marriage is presumed to be the legitimate child of both spouses. The child may use the father’s surname even if the birth certificate leaves his name blank.

Two courts say no

In December 2018, Kaye asked the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 in Malolos City, Bulacan, to correct her birth certificate and change her registered name. Among the documents she submitted were her parents’ marriage certificate, school records, a barangay clearance and her professional ID.

The trial court dismissed the petition in January 2021, saying the marriage certificate alone did not prove that her mother’s husband was her father. It also denied her motion for reconsideration.

Kaye sought to reverse RTC Branch 15’s decision before the Court of Appeals (CA), which affirmed the lower court’s decision in April 2023.

The CA said Kaye had “failed to overcome the presumption of truth contained in her birth certificate.”

Legitimacy is presumed

In its April 7, 2026, decision written by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, the Third Division said the lower courts erred in requiring Kaye to prove paternity. Her parents were validly married when she was born, so Article 164 of the Family Code presumed her to be their legitimate child.

Under the law, it falls to the husband, or in limited cases his heirs, to challenge that status. They must do so through a separate action filed within the period prescribed by law. Nobody filed one in Kaye’s case.

Article 167 of the Family Code also protects a child’s legitimacy when the mother says otherwise, including through entries on the birth certificate. Her mother’s entries could not override the presumption, the Court said, and Article 174 gave Kaye the right to use her father’s surname.

Corrections

Rule 108 of the Rules of Court allows substantial corrections to civil registry records through a proceeding in which interested parties are notified and given an opportunity to object. Kaye met the publication and notice requirements, and no one opposed her petition.

The SC ordered the civil registrar of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to make three changes: enter her mother’s maiden surname as Kaye’s middle name, replace her registered surname with her father’s, and record the date and place of her parents’ marriage.

Changes, it said, “merely reflect a legitimacy that already exists under the law.” / KAL