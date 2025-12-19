SC moves graft raps vs. Discaya to Cebu court

CONTROVERSIAL contractor Sara Discaya, accused in a P96.5-million ghost infrastructure project in Davao Occidental, is facing two graft cases transferred to Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 27 in Lapu-Lapu City, along with charges against 11 engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the Davao Region.

Supreme Court (SC) spokesperson Camille Ting explained that the transfer followed High Court guidelines requiring corruption cases linked to infrastructure projects to be sent to the nearest designated anti-graft court in the closest judicial region.

In November 2025, the SC designated an initial batch of 26 RTC branches as special anti-graft courts to exclusively handle corruption cases related to infrastructure and flood control projects. Four courts in Central Visayas received this designation, including RTC Branch 27.

Jurisdiction

Once docketed, RTC Branch 27 will exercise full jurisdiction over the proceedings, including custody arrangements, bail and trial.

After their presentation before the court, the 11 DPWH officials, flown from Davao City in batches, were brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for medical examination.

Discaya arrived at RTC Branch 27 past 6 p.m., escorted by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). She earlier underwent a medical checkup in Manila and was brought directly from the court to the Lapu-Lapu City Jail after the proceedings. Her fellow accused were also transferred to the same jail facility.

NBI Central Visayas Director Rennan Augustus Oliva said there would be no special treatment for the accused.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases against Discaya and her co-accused in connection with a P96.5-million infrastructure project in Davao Occidental that was declared completed and fully paid in 2022.

According to Oliva, motions were filed by the counsel of the DPWH 11 officials, citing practical and security considerations in asking to remain in Davao, where they were previously held, while Discaya requested to be detained and to attend hearings in Pasay City. The court still had to decide on the motions as of press time.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on his Facebook Page that the cases against Discaya and the DPWH 11 officials are non-bailable due to graft and malversation of funds.

Non-existent projects

However, an inspection conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in September 2025 found that the project was non-existent.

Also charged were DPWH Davao Region officials, including District Engineer Rodrigo Larete, Assistant District Engineer Michael Awa and Finance Section Chief Czar Ryan, along with several section chiefs, project engineers and inspectors.

Records showed that Discaya and her family owned two of the 15 construction firms that secured the most flood control projects nationwide from 2022 to 2025.

Over the past three years, firms linked to the Discaya family obtained about P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects.

Earlier, the Discaya family surrendered several luxury vehicles to the Bureau of Customs, which later auctioned five of the vehicles, generating nearly P50 million in proceeds. / EHP, TPM