SC: No direct proof needed in malversation case

A GOVERNMENT employee entrusted with public money may be convicted of malversation even if prosecutors fail to prove that the employee personally spent or used the missing funds, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled.

The ruling, handed by the SC’s Second Division, makes clear that a shortage, a proper demand and a failure to explain or produce the missing money can be enough to create a presumption of malversation under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code.

The case explains how the law treats public funds once they are placed in the hands of an accountable officer.

Decision

The High Court upheld the conviction of Erlinda Umali Cabrera, former clerk of court of the Municipal Trial Court in Guiguinto, Bulacan, over a shortage of P1.38 million in court collections.

In a decision promulgated on March 3, 2026, the SC denied Cabrera’s petition for review and affirmed the Sept. 13, 2024 decision of the Sandiganbayan, which had sustained her conviction for malversation of public funds.

“Direct proof of personal conversion is not indispensable for a conviction under Article 217,” the SC said.

Cabrera had been the accountable officer in charge of receiving, keeping, recording, depositing and remitting court collections at the Guiguinto court. The money involved included collections for the Clerk of Court General Fund, Judiciary Development Fund and Fiduciary Fund.

Audit findings

The case began with a 2004 audit of the financial accounts of the Guiguinto Municipal Trial Court.

The Commission on Audit (COA) examined the court’s cashbook, official receipts, deposit slips and other accounting records covering May 1999 to June 24, 2004.

The audit found a shortage of P1,385,872.85.

On July 12, 2004, COA sent Cabrera a demand letter requiring her to liquidate or surrender the missing funds and explain the shortage.

Cabrera later wrote back, apologizing for the delay in remitting the collections and asking for time to deposit the unremitted amounts. The SC said her letter did not explain the shortage. Instead, it said, Cabrerar’s letter acknowledged nonremittance.

Why the ruling matters

Public funds, the SC said, entrusted to court personnel carry trust and accountability.

Clerks of court who receive judicial collections must record, deposit and remit them according to law and court rules, the High Court said.

For the prosecution, the ruling means it does not have to prove exactly how the missing money was used. Under Article 217, a public officer’s failure to produce public funds upon demand is enough evidence that the funds were put to personal use.

The High Court said presumption applies once the legal requirements are met: there is a shortage, a demand is made by a duly authorized officer and the accountable officer fails to produce the missing funds or give a satisfactory explanation.

What Cabrera failed to show

According to the SC, Cabrera failed to present competent records showing lawful disbursement, authorized use or full accounting of the missing funds.

It also cited earlier jurisprudence saying that, in malversation cases, conviction may rest on proof that an accountable officer received public funds and failed to account for them upon demand without sufficient explanation.

Cabrera was first convicted by the Regional Trial Court in Malolos, Bulacan, on Jan. 23, 2019. The Sandiganbayan later affirmed the conviction but modified the penalty.

What’s next

The SC sentenced Cabrera to six years and one day to 10 years and one day in prison.

She was also ordered to pay a fine of P1,385,872.85, restitute the same amount to the SC with six percent legal interest per year from finality of judgment until full payment, and suffer perpetual special disqualification from holding public office.

The High Court said legal interest applies only to the amount to be restituted, not to the fine.

It also said the Sandiganbayan correctly applied Republic Act 10951, which adjusted the value thresholds for crimes under the Revised Penal Code and lowered the applicable penalty in Cabrera’s case. / KAL