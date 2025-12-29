SC overturns Gungob ruling

THE Supreme Court (SC) has reinstated a penalty against a former mayor for extracting limestone without a permit.

The ruling reverses a Court of Appeals (CA) decision that had cleared former Consolacion mayor Avelino J. Gungob Sr. based on his “good faith.” The High Court determined that failing to secure necessary permits constitutes simple misconduct, regardless of an official’s intent to use materials for public projects.

The big question

Does a public official’s good intent override the requirement for legal permits?

A history of the dispute

The legal battle began at a checkpoint in Consolacion in November 2009. Authorities seized three dump trucks, a backhoe and a bulldozer carrying limestone. While the Municipal Government owned the heavy equipment, investigators found that the vehicles were hauling quarry materials without the valid permits required under the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

The National Bureau of Investigation filed complaints against Gungob, who served as mayor from 2001 to 2010. The Office of the Ombudsman originally found him liable for “simple misconduct” — an administrative offense involving the violation of a rule or regulation. The Ombudsman ordered a three-month suspension without pay, convertible to a fine.

Why the SC disagreed

Gungob challenged the Ombudsman’s penalty before the CA. The appellate court cleared him of liability, accepting his defense of “good faith.” Gungob argued that the materials were extracted solely for genuine municipal projects and that requests to renew the necessary permits were already pending.

The SC, however, rejected this reasoning in its decision promulgated on Aug. 13, 2025. The justices ruled that the act of extracting minerals without a permit is unlawful on its face.

“The CA’s position that the respondent (Gungob) may be totally absolved on account of his good faith — i.e., that the respondent only authorized the extraction and transport of the minerals in order to implement bona fide projects of his municipality, and that there were already requests for the renewal of the municipality’s gratuitous permits — is not right,” the SC stated.

Defining simple misconduct

The High Court clarified that administrative liability for simple misconduct does not require proof of corruption or malice; it only requires proof that a public officer violated a law or regulation. The court emphasized that while good faith might explain a motive, it does not erase the violation of the law.

“Good faith is not anathema to a finding of liability for simple misconduct,” the court added.

Consequences for public officials

This ruling reinforces the strict requirement for government officials to follow legal procedures, even when executing public works. It establishes that the “public purpose” of a project is not a valid defense for bypassing environmental regulations or permitting processes.

“The plain unlawful behavior of a public officer — even if not motivated by bad faith, malice, or a corrupt consideration — already gives rise to the administrative offense of simple misconduct,” a portion of the SC’s decision read.

As a result, the original penalty imposed by the Ombudsman stands. Gungob faces the reinstated suspension or an equivalent fine. / KAL