SC says doctors can be held liable for negligence without expert testimony

DOCTORS may be held liable for medical negligence without expert testimony when the circumstances provide sufficient evidence of a failure in care, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled in upholding a physician’s suspension over the deaths of a woman in labor and her unborn baby.

The SC Second Division, in its August 18, 2026 decision, denied the appeal of Dr. Vivian Flores and sustained her one-year suspension from practicing medicine, effective upon the decision’s finality.

It found that Flores and attending physician Dr. Sheree Ann Caballero was “grossly negligent when they failed to diagnose the onset of hypovolemic shock” in Welma Garque, whose condition deteriorated while receiving care at the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras.

Circumstances as evidence

Expert testimony is generally required in medical negligence cases because determining the proper standard of care usually involves specialized knowledge.

An exception applies under res ipsa loquitur, a legal principle meaning “the thing or the transaction speaks for itself,” which allows negligence to be inferred from the injury and its surrounding circumstances.

For the principle to apply, the injury must be of a kind that ordinarily does not occur without negligence, the cause must be within the defendant’s or defendants’ exclusive control, and conduct by the patient contributing to the injury must be ruled out.

Citing an earlier ruling, the SC explained that “mere invocation and application of the doctrine does not dispense with the requirement of proof of negligence.” The principle instead allows the circumstances to establish an inference of negligence that the doctor must answer with evidence.

Deterioration during labor

Garque went to the Guimaras hospital on November 15, 2013, because she was experiencing labor pains, with hospital records showing that her vital signs were initially stable.

Her water broke around 8 a.m., and she remained in the labor room for several hours before being transferred to the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in Iloilo City.

Medical records showed that she reached the receiving hospital in a critical condition and that attempts to revive her failed.

“Welma was already dying when she was admitted at WVMC, barely an hour after she was discharged from the Provincial Hospital allegedly with stable vital signs,” the SC said.

Her death was attributed to multi-organ failure following shock from acute blood loss, while an autopsy linked the bleeding to premature separation of the placenta.

The High Court found it improbable that such a decline would occur without warning signs, rejecting the doctors’ account that Garque and her baby remained stable until discharge.

Responsibility for patient care

Flores argued that she arrived at the hospital around 2 p.m., examined Garque and later returned to her office after Caballero took over the patient’s care.

She also maintained that expert testimony was necessary and disputed whether the requirement of exclusive control could apply when several medical professionals shared responsibility.

The SC nevertheless found that Flores and Caballero controlled Garque’s medical management before the transfer and that Flores failed to establish that she exercised proper care as the patient’s condition worsened.

“It was incumbent upon [the] petitioner to prove that she exercised due care in handling the patient during that period, and that she had no hand in the decline of her patient’s condition,” the decision read.

Garque had followed the doctors’ instructions, and the SC found no basis to attribute her condition to her inability to bear down or her request for transfer.

Her comatose state resulted from severe loss of blood or body fluids, the SC said, adding that the records did not support the doctors’ claim that they had explained the transfer risks to her and her companions.

Limits of the ruling

A patient’s death alone does not establish medical negligence, as the SC requires evidence connecting the doctor’s actions or omissions to the injury and circumstances supporting the application of res ipsa loquitur.

In Flores’ case, the High Court found substantial evidence — a level of proof sufficient for a reasonable person to support a conclusion — that she was grossly negligent.

The proceedings concerned administrative liability and her authority to practice medicine, rather than a criminal conviction or an award of damages.

Although Caballero was also sanctioned in the earlier proceedings, the appeal before the SC concerned Flores, who was warned that practicing medicine during her suspension could expose her to criminal prosecution. (KAL)