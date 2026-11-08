SC upholds 2028 brgy. polls

THE Supreme Court (SC) has upheld a law setting five-year terms for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials and the next elections for November 2028, ruling that Congress acted within its authority.

Incumbents elected in October 2023 will remain until their successors are elected, but the SC said their continued service does not give them a new term.

The justices differed on whether Republic Act (RA) 12326 merely sets terms or also postpones elections in a way that requires stronger justification. In a decision written by then Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda and published on the SC’s website on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, the Court dismissed elected lawyer Romulo Macalintal’s challenge to the law.

Terms and election dates

The new law, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sept. 24, increased barangay and youth officials’ terms from four years under RA 12232 in 2025 to five years and reduced their maximum consecutive terms from three to two.

Macalintal, a veteran election lawyer, argued that moving the polls to November 2028 failed the SC’s standards in its 2023 ruling in Macalintal v. Commission on Elections (Comelec), which required important, substantial or compelling reasons for postponing elections.

The majority of the justices ruled that those standards did not apply because the law’s main purpose was to fix terms, with the November 2028 polls implementing the change.

A term-setting law does not become an election-postponement measure simply because it changes the election schedule, the SC said.

Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez agreed, saying Congress’ authority includes fixing when terms begin and that treating every law affecting election schedules as a postponement would improperly restrict that power.

The SC said the transition must be reasonable and not unduly long to guard against repeated election resets. It found the interval between the Oct. 30, 2023 elections and the November 2028 polls consistent with the five-year term.

Lawmakers also raised concerns that barangay and SK polls in 2027 could disrupt Comelec’s preparations for the May 2028 national and local elections, while a five-year cycle starting in 2026 would coincide with the 2031 polls.

Voting rights and governance

Macalintal also challenged RA 12326 under substantive due process, which requires laws to serve a legitimate public interest through reasonably necessary means. The new law, he said, violated voting rights and the requirement that barangay officials be elected.

The SC, for its part, found that longer terms served legitimate goals, including effective governance and continuity of barangay programs, with Congress considering development planning, limited resources and election costs.

The five-year cycle and transition were reasonable and not unduly burdensome, the majority of the magistrates said, adding that voting rights do not require a particular term length or election frequency for barangay officials, but regular opportunities to elect them at fixed, predictable intervals.

Because the Constitution does not fix barangay officials’ terms, the majority regarded their length primarily as a policy choice for Congress.

Continued service, no new term

Officials elected in October 2023 will continue under RA 12232’s holdover provision, retained by RA 12326, until their successors are elected and qualified. The SC said their extended service neither amounts to appointment by Congress nor grants them a new term.

For justices who opposed the extension, the lack of a renewed electoral mandate was central to the constitutional problem.

Violation of voting rights

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen agreed that Congress could extend barangay officials’ terms and that RA 12326 was not oppressive, but maintained that extending incumbents’ service violated voting rights.

He said postponing elections weakened suffrage and undermined democracy and republican government.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa also dissented, saying program continuity and similar administrative concerns did not constitute a compelling state interest. He argued that five-year terms could apply to officials elected in November 2026 without delaying the polls.

Repeated postponements, Caguioa said, would keep officials elected in 2023 beyond their original three-year term and in office for more than five years without a renewed mandate.

Fellow dissenter Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr. said the law separately addresses terms and election dates, making it an election-postponement measure subject to the SC’s 2023 standards. He questioned the adequacy of reasons for the delay, including the November 2026 polls’ proximity to All Souls’ Day and future elections coinciding with the 2031 national and local polls.

Like Caguioa, Kho said the five-year term could apply to officials elected in November 2026 without moving the polls.

The ruling leaves the November 2028 schedule in place, with incumbents serving until their elected successors qualify. (SunStar Cebu)