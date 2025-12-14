SC30: Sneaker free agent

The free agent rotation: Curry’s latest sneaker picks

Today, the sneaker game is just as dramatic, if not more so. With Under Armour and Stephen Curry parting ways, the four-time champion has been roaming free, rocking everything from different brands to custom pairs. And in sneaker speak, they say he’s now a “free agent” and trust, brands are wide awake. No one sleeps when the greatest shooter of this era is walking around unclaimed and ready for the next deal.

“It’s cool understanding the history of the game and the themes around the teams we’re playing,” Curry told reporters on Nov. 25, after the Warriors’ 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz. “I brought out the Flu Games and the Last Shots, and then played in the Sabrina 3s. Everybody should be on alert—I’m calling everybody, trying to get some good product. It’s just fun to honor certain eras, moments in the game, and current athletes who are doing great things. Honestly, it’s just fun.”

Here are some of the brands that Steph has been spotted lately: