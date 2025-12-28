Scam alert: Town flags fake resort pages on FB

The Municipal Tourism Office of Boljoon is urging tourists to transact only with official Facebook pages of accredited resorts following reports of online booking scams.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, the tourism office published a list of verified and authorized resort pages and cautioned visitors against sending payments to unverified accounts.

“In line with our commitment to promote safe and responsible tourism, the Municipal Tourism Office of Boljoon is posting the official and legitimate Facebook pages of all accredited resorts within the municipality,” the post read.

Legitimate resorts listed include SeTu Divespot and Resort, Beachfront Hostel, Dive Spot Asia, Jaynet Oceanview Resort, Leuchttrum Resort, OHANA Mountain Resort & Campsite, Granada Beach Resort, Palanas by the Sea and Cebu Club Fort

Med Resort.

The advisory follows reports of a fake Facebook page impersonating SeTu Divespot, flagged by the tourism office on Monday, Dec. 22.

The fraudulent page had reportedly scammed several individuals and amassed more followers than the legitimate page, increasing the risk of deception.

The tourism office reminded the public to remain vigilant when making online reservations, to book only through official resort pages with consistent and updated information, and to avoid sending payments without proper verification.

Visitors were also urged to report suspicious accounts to prevent further scams. / CDF