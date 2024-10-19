Scam compromises Kaabag Fiesta Concert preps

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has become the victim of a scam involving a fraudulent deal with an individual who falsely claimed to represent well-known artists TJ Monterde and Yeng Constantino.

The incident has disrupted preparations for the Kaabag Fiesta Concert scheduled for Nov. 21, 2024, as part of the City’s annual celebration in honor of the Virgen de Regla.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan stated on his Facebook post that the scammer misrepresented himself as an agent affiliated with Cornerstone Entertainment, the management firm for both artists.

Lapu-Lapu City’s Lone District Rep. Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan revealed on a Facebook post that the City Government had engaged a man named Alpearl Tabiliran to secure Monterde and Constantino for the event.

King-Chan disclosed that a sponsor had made a down payment to the scammer to finalize the booking.

“We were pleased that a sponsor stepped up to pay for the talent fees and made the initial down payment,” the mayor said in Cebuano.

“The production company assured us that upon receiving the payment, the schedules of TJ and Yeng would be reserved for our free concert since both artists were initially available,” he added.

However, despite these assurances, Tabiliran reportedly severed all communication after receiving the payment, forcing city organizers to contact Cornerstone Entertainment for clarification.

Denial

On Friday, Oct. 18, Cornerstone released an official statement denying any connection with Tabiliran and confirming that he was not authorized to represent their artists.

“We wish to clarify that Mr. Tabiliran is neither an agent nor affiliated with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc., or any of its artists. His actions were unauthorized, and he did not obtain the consent of the artist,” the statement read.

Cornerstone further assured the public that it is taking legal steps to address the fraudulent use of its name and is coordinating with Lapu-Lapu City to investigate the incident.

Mayor Chan lamented the setback, explaining that preparations for the concert had been underway since September.

Initially, organizers had sought to bring TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan to

the event.

However, when Tandingan was unavailable, Tabiliran offered Yeng Constantino as a replacement, assuring them that her schedule would be secured once the down payment was made.

“We are currently working with our legal team to resolve these issues and ensure the concert proceeds as planned,” Chan stated.

Legal action

The City’s legal team is also preparing legal action against Tabiliran to recover the funds and pursue accountability for the disruption.

Adding to the confusion, Constantino took to social media to deny any confirmed performance in Lapu-Lapu City on Nov. 21.

“Yengters, I have no gig in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, on Nov. 21. I checked with our management, and they said there’s no such booking since we’ll still be returning from the US around that time. Hope this clears things up,” Constantino posted on her official Facebook account in a mix of English and Tagalog.

The mayor admitted that efforts to reach Tabiliran have been unsuccessful, with the individual no longer responding to calls.

Despite this setback, organizers assured residents that the city remains committed to pushing through with the concert.

“We are determined to provide free entertainment for the community during this festive season,” Chan said.

“This event is our way of expressing gratitude to the Virgen de Regla and bringing joy to Oponganons, especially those who may not have access to paid concerts,” he added.

The Kaabag Fiesta Concert has featured top artists such as December Avenue, Bamboo, and Cueshé in previous editions.

Organizers emphasized that the concert’s purpose is to offer quality entertainment at no cost to the public.

The investigation into the scam is ongoing, with the City exploring all avenues to recover lost funds and secure new performers for the event. / CAV