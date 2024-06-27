Scam, spam messages persist despite SIM registration efforts

SEVERAL individuals continue to receive scam and spam messages a year since they registered their SIM cards.

Arlene, 24, acknowledged that despite the reduction in the number of scams and spam messages sent and received, these have not completely disappeared.

“So far, I can still receive man… pero na-lessen na siya. Di gyud pareho sa una makareceive ko like usa ka adlaw kay upat. Karon malessen na sad. Within a week isa na lang,” Arlene said.

(So far, I can still receive…but it has lessened unlike before when I receive one or four in one day. This time, I only get one in a week.)

Others have remained skeptical.

“Parang mas dumadami pa nga ang mga scammer after SIM registration. It’s ineffective kasi ‘di nila nasasala ang mga mensahe,” Ariel, 34, lamented.

(Scammers seem to be increasing even more after SIM registration. It's ineffective because they don't filter the messages.)

Jam, 29, also remained cautious of the security of online SIM registration and if it can indeed stop scammers from getting one’s information.

“Naa man gyud [ang] possibility ana nga maka register og pila ka SIM card,” Jam said.

(There is indeed [the] possibility to register several SIM cards.)

In a separate interview, eight out of 10 people also confessed that they still receive scam messages after the SIM card registration with the same concerns.

Republic Act 11934, also known as the Sim Card Registration Act, mandated a 180-day registration period beginning December 27, 2022. It was later extended to July 25, 2023, with the purpose of verifying the identity of mobile subscribers, complying with regulatory requirements, and enhancing the safety and integrity of mobile networks.

As of July 30, 2023, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center announced that a total of 113,969,014 SIM cards were registered. (Kate Theresse Hamili/HNU intern and Dana Gracielle Quirante/UP Tacloban intern)