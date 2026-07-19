Scammers using BOC name to trap victims in ‘love scam’

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) has warned the public against “love scams” that trick victims into paying to claim supposed parcels or gifts.

In a news release issued Saturday, July 18, 2026, the bureau said scammers use the BOC’s name to convince victims they must pay duties, taxes or other fees before a package can be released.

The scam typically begins through social media, messaging apps or dating platforms. After gaining a victim’s trust, the scammer claims to have sent a valuable gift from abroad, sometimes delivering a small parcel first to appear credible.

How the scam works

Victims are later contacted by someone posing as a Customs employee, who claims the package is being held pending payment. Scammers often use fake invoices, shipping documents, tracking records, websites and altered photos to support the claim.

The BOC said victims are usually told to send money through personal bank accounts, e-wallets or remittance services. Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said no BOC employee is authorized to collect payments through such channels.

“These scams are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting the trust and emotions of their victims. If someone you met only online claims to have sent a gift and a request is made for payment to release it from Customs, exercise caution and verify the information first through the bureau’s official channels,” Nepomuceno said.

Verify first

The BOC urged the public to report suspicious messages and verify claims before sending money.

“If someone asks for payment for a package allegedly held at Customs and requests that the money be sent to a personal account or e-wallet, it is highly likely to be a scam. Verify first before sending money,” the bureau said. / PNA