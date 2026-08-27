Scenes from the pit: Through the lenses of Cebu's underground music photographers

They shoot in light that mainstream cameras rarely point toward: tight rooms, foggy breath, blazing stage lights and bodies moving with the music. In this space, intimacy is not silence. It is the loud back and forth between the band and the crowd, where someone grabs the mic in one second and helps another person up the next.
The underground music scene moves differently. It does not feel designed for attention. It feels built for belonging. And for the photographers who document it, the camera is not just a tool. It is a way of translating energy and community into something that can last beyond the last song.
In conversations with five photographers, Dexter Duran, Bordz Patak, Jiggy Men, Cyril and dulom, the same theme keeps surfacing: what mainstream media often fails to understand is not the music but the context. What looks like chaos from the outside is, for insiders, a living language.
Dexter on ‘capturing the language of the pit’
“I think the first time I captured people in a mosh pit was a memorable moment for me,” Dexter said. To an outsider, “shoving people around, circle pits, dogpiling” reads as violence. In his frames, however, those gestures become syntax, a vocabulary of belonging and release. What Dexter hunts for is simple and stubborn: a photo that “evokes an emotion.” For him, getting close in a photo matters less as a method and more as a feeling. He wants the picture to show the energy passing between the band and the crowd.
The underground taught Dexter resourcefulness. Raised on heavy music, he only had the means to document the scene as an adult, but the DIY ethos of the shows mirrored his approach to photography. “There have been no handouts,” he said. Even calling himself a photographer still feels weird to him, but the work keeps proving otherwise. His camera forces him to work with whatever he has, making the most out of little and turning that limit into his style.
Bordz Patak on ‘photographing community in motion’
For Bordz Patak, the moment that hooked him came at Gazing II (organized by PAWN in 2024), a night that introduced him to the network and rituals that sustain the scene. It amazed him how strong the connection and bond this space has given and how it evolved through the present. He emphasizes what mainstream media misses: “There are no borders between the stage and the audience.” His photos fixate on that porousness, the mic grabs, chaotic dogpiles, crowd-surfing and the helping hands that follow a fall.
Bordz looks for gestures that become proof of community: group photos after the set, beers shared on the sidewalk, conversations that last until blue skies. These images are not souvenirs, he said; they are artifacts that say, in visual terms, “this exists.” The scene hasn’t just supplied him with subjects; it rewired his sense of purpose. He’s connected to other creatives, to photographers like Janz Abellanosa and is motivated to give back to a scene that gave him belonging.
Jiggy Men on ‘earning the name on a poster’
For Jiggy Men, also known as Neo Vignette, being invited as the official photographer for a friend’s gig and seeing his name on a poster was a turning point: “It was my first ever official invitation… it felt fulfilling.” His most memorable nights at farewell shows at Kukuks Nest, shows at Badwave & Sete Star Sept’s Cebu tour, and the Ink Central grand opening were “absolutely wild.” What he captures in a frame are unguarded, “raw, genuine reactions”, the letting out of frustrations or joy on faces that reveal why people come back night after night.
The underground gave Jiggy permission to experiment and to be part of the scene rather than an observer, turning the shows into both his subject and his studio; the camera follows where the community leads. He credits those nights with giving him a space to express his creativity through photography, and he pays tribute to PAWN Records, Hostile Youth, John Bottles, INTO and Cebu Scene for helping keep that momentum alive.
Cosmic Tikbalang on ‘recognition and the ease of witnessing’
The standout memory for Cyril, also known as Cosmic Tikbalang, was also the Badwave Tour in Cebu, where intimacy is the defining texture of the room. For him, capturing connection does not require a specific recipe. It comes naturally at underground gigs. “The intimacy of the underground scene is what sets it apart from the more polished and passive mainstream culture,” he said. “The mic grabs, the dogpiles and the intense moshing, to name a few.” That effortless recognition, being seen and being recognized, is how the scene has altered his trajectory. Though he is fairly new, Cyril credits the local underground with helping him grow professionally and shape the brand he is building.
dulom on ‘translation of rage into care’
Janz Abellanosa, also known as dulom, channels a local cadence when he speaks about hardcore: it is not merely sound or aggression, but a communal language. Some people would never see it through the lens of mainstream media. As he says, “Hardcore isn’t just about music, or punches and kicks thrown in the air. It is a community, a safe space for everyone, whether this is a kid or any type of gender.” His images look for expressions of happiness, anger, or other emotions in people, capturing the raw feelings of those in the pit. They reveal what someone is holding onto and, for a moment, leaving behind. In the pit, they can let all of their feelings out. Despite the loudness and the kicks, people still smile after every song or set, he said.
Photography offered him a full-circle moment. It gave him the opportunity to meet many different people. Where he once “just did street photography,” now people trust him: “Kani naas Dulom, nindot ta og mga pics run.” The scene’s DIY ethos, including shows, bands and music videos made by people willing to lend a hand without expecting anything in return, is what made him proud. It truly shaped his creative life and fueled his sense of responsibility.