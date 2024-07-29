School budgets ‘don’t cover’ late enrollees

THE Department of Education (DepEd) 7 warns that late enrollees may face challenges in budget allocation, potentially affecting school operations for the upcoming academic year 2024-2025.

DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez issued Regional Memorandum 612 s. 2024 on July 17, 2024, outlining the implementation guidelines for the school calendar.

The memo, based on Department Memorandum 32 s. 2024, set Friday, July 26, as the official enrollment deadline for registering learners in the Learner Information System (LIS).

While enrollment will continue beyond this date, Jimenez explained the implications: “This will have a lot of effects because first, there is a cutoff. After July 26, the portal will close, which will have data on how many enrollments there are, which will be the basis for our budget.”

He said students enrolling after the cutoff date will not be included in the school’s initial budget allocation and must share the resources based on the data available at the deadline. This could lead to a shortage of teachers and potential shifting schedules due to classroom shortages.

The LIS, a national registry for Basic Education learners, is crucial for determining the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) budget for each school.

Classroom shortage

Compounding the enrollment issues, Cebu Province faces a significant classroom shortage. Gladys Balagtas, DepEd officer-in-charge for Cebu Province, revealed in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the province lacks 7,072 classrooms.

“A total classroom shortage estimate for kinder is 749, for Grades 1 to 10 is 5,088, while for senior high is 1,235,” Balagtas stated. She emphasized that while teacher availability is not a major concern, the lack of facilities remains their biggest challenge.

To address these issues, some schools have implemented shifting schedules, dividing the school day into morning and afternoon sessions. Additionally, temporary learning shelters and makeshift buildings are being constructed as stopgap measures.

Balagtas noted that the DepEd’s annual budget for building construction is insufficient to meet the demand for thousands of new classrooms. “Our construction is not that much that will be given in a year. In fact, we need around thousands of classrooms so that one day the class will not be shifting,” she explained in Cebuano.

Low enrollment

The province, which comprises 44 municipalities, 58 districts, and 1,138 schools, is also grappling with a shortfall of 56,678 enrolled learners compared to the previous year.

The DepEd in Mandaue City said that more than 8,000 students have yet to register out of the expected 67,000 enrollees.

Superintendent Bianito Dagatan expressed concern over the low enrollment numbers, particularly among high school students.

“We still have confidence that we could raise this number of enrollees,” Dagatan said in Cebuano, urging parents and guardians to enroll their children.

As of Friday, July 26, only 59,178 students have registered in public elementary and high schools across the city. The breakdown shows 34,365 students enrolled at the elementary level and 24,813 at the secondary level.

Economic and financial difficulties are believed to be the primary reasons behind the low enrollment figures.

The target of 67,000 enrollees was based on last year’s numbers, with expectations of an increase this year.

While the official enrollment deadline was July 26, DepEd will continue to accept students for up to 40 days, though they will be tagged as late enrollees.

However, Dagatan warned that late registrants would not be included in the school’s initial budget allocation.

“The late enrollees will no longer be counted in the distribution of resources,” Dagatan explained. This could impact the share of MOOE allocated to Mandaue schools, as the national budget distribution relies on data available by the cutoff date.

As the new school year approaches, education officials continue to urge parents to enroll their children promptly to ensure proper resource allocation and mitigate the impact of facility shortages.

Despite these challenges, Dagatan noted that the first day of assessment was peaceful and orderly.

The city’s 49 public schools, comprising 27 elementary and 22 secondary institutions, continue to accommodate students. However, there is a growing need for more classroom space and resources to handle the increasing student population adequately.

In terms of staffing, elementary schools maintain a student-teacher ratio of 1:29, while high schools have deployed 57 new teachers, bringing their ratio to 1:50. These numbers are expected to be sufficient for the current enrollment.

To manage overcrowding, five schools implemented multiple class shifts last year, each lasting four hours. These schools include Mandaue Comprehensive National High School (NHS), Paknaan NHS, Cabancalan NHS, Guizo Elementary School, and Basak Elementary School. They are set to continue this practice in the coming school year.

As the enrollment period continues, DepEd Mandaue remains hopeful that more students will register, helping the region meet its targets and ensure adequate resource allocation for all learners. / CDF, CAV