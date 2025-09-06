School embraces Filipino heritage through art, activism

Students and teachers marked the event with performances showcasing Filipino culture and tradition.

“Ang Buwan ng Lahi ay ating ipinagdidiriwang upang maipahayag ng mga estudyante ang sariling damdamin sa pakikipagkomunikasyon gamit ang wikang Filipino at maisulong ang paggamit nito hindi lang sa paaralan pati na rin sa labas,” said RoweAnn Ceniza, Filipino Coordinator.

(We celebrate Buwan ng Lahi to give students the opportunity to express their feelings in communication using the Filipino language and to promote its use not only in school but also outside of it.)

The celebration featured activities that combined artistry, tradition, and social awareness. These included SayAwit (blending music and movement), Sabayang Pagbigkas (collective recitation), Tanghalang Pista (stage plays), and LikhAwitan (original Filipino songs).

The Lakambini at Lakandula pageant highlighted cultural pride, while the Salitinig event revived the art of storytelling.

Beyond showcasing talent, the event emphasized the Filipino language as a tool for addressing society’s challenges. According to SSA teacher Dwight John Florida, the celebration “seeks to raise awareness of the harsh realities in society, including injustices, discrimination, and inequalities, through the use of the Filipino language.” He added that the event supports the school’s mission to form students who are not only intellectually curious but also socially responsible.

At SSA, “Buwan ng Lahi” was presented as more than just a festival—it was a reminder of history, a call to unity, and a celebration of identity. The event strengthened the pride and dignity that carry the Filipino spirit forward.

O’hana Gene Alada / Saint Scholastica’s Academy Tabunok