SCHOOL heads in Lapu-Lapu City can suspend face-to-face classes without prior approval from the schools division superintendent when heat on campus puts students or staff at risk.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Office spelled out the guidelines in Division Memorandum 776, series of 2026. School heads are expected to coordinate with disaster risk reduction and management personnel when they suspend classes or shift to distance learning.

The division issued the guidelines as a very strong El Niño was underway in the tropical Pacific. According to government weather bureau Pagasa, the event could peak by the end of 2026 and persist into the first half of 2027.

Heat index levels

Under DepEd Order 014, series of 2026, public and private schools will use the classroom heat index, which accounts for temperature and humidity, to determine how classes proceed.

A reading below 27 degrees Celsius falls under Hayo: regular classes continue with water breaks, proper ventilation and outdoor activities limited to early morning. Readings of 27 to 32 degrees fall under Hinay, when schools may shorten or stagger classes or combine classroom and home-based learning.

Once the heat index reaches 33 to 41 degrees Celsius, Hinga calls for students to study at home using printed materials or lessons aired on TV or radio. A reading of 42 degrees or higher triggers Hinto, suspending all academic activities, including schoolwork at home, so schools can focus on hydration and medical referrals when needed.

Double shifts

The memorandum urges crowded schools with double shifts to avoid scheduling arrivals or dismissals between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Options include holding classes from 6 to 10 a.m. or splitting students into two groups that attend on alternate days.

Schools must provide free drinking water and hourly water breaks. Students and teachers may wear light-colored, breathable clothes, physical education uniforms or DepEd collared polo shirts.

The memorandum bars flag ceremonies, practical physical education exams, sports training and work on school grounds under direct sunlight from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. / DPC