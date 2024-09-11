School kit distribution nears completion

MORE than a month after classes began, 11 out of 127 public elementary schools in Cebu City have yet to receive their school kits from the City Government, an official of the Local School Board (LSB) said on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Kimberly Esmeña, head of the LSB, told SunStar Cebu that they expect to finish distributing school kits to public elementary and kindergarten students by next week.

The distribution, originally planned to be completed within a month, faced delays due to the City Government’s hosting of major sporting and cultural events such as the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association, Palarong Pambansa, and the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. Esmeña also cited occasional holdups during the clearance process with the Bureau of Customs as a minor contributing factor.

Other challenges included the large number of student beneficiaries, which affected storage and logistics across various public schools. The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City reported 115,000 public elementary students enrolled this year, with numbers expected to increase as enrollment continues.

“The delivery and turnover of school kits per school exceed more than a thousand kits,” Esmeña explained. She added that some public schools requested ceremonial turnovers, requiring coordination with DepEd Cebu City to schedule distributions.

Despite these setbacks, Esmeña assured that LSB personnel are working diligently to complete the deliveries close to the target timeline. The school kits, described as being of higher quality, include school bags and notebooks.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is set to lead a ceremonial turnover of school kits to more than 9,000 elementary students at Lahug Elementary School, Camp Lapu-Lapu Elementary School, and Oprra Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 13.

Garcia previously acknowledged the delay in an interview on Sept. 6, citing issues with supplier delivery. “Pero karon kay gipaspasan nato kay nagsugod na baya ang klase (But now we’re speeding it up because classes have already started),” he stated.

The supply and delivery contract for 125,000 school kits, valued at P104 million, was awarded to Quezon City-based contractor Scarabus Inc. on Sept. 25, 2023. The kits include school bags, pens, pencils with erasers, notebooks, long plastic envelopes, plastic rulers, and other supplies.

As the distribution nears completion, city officials remain committed to ensuring all public elementary students in Cebu City receive their much-needed school supplies for the academic year. / EHP