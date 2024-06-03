School supplies allowance for public school teachers increased

PUBLIC school teachers in the country will soon enjoy a higher budget intended for their teaching supplies for the next school year, 2025-2026.

This, after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed the measure entitled “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act” on June 3, 2024, a legislative measure that doubles the teaching supplies allowance for public school teachers.

Teachers used to only have a P5,000 allowance for instructional materials, but with the new law, they will soon receive P10,000.

Cebu City South District Representative Eduardo Rama Jr., one of the principal authors of the House of Representatives version of the bill and a member of the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture, said the new law can help teachers so they don’t have to shell out their own money in buying their materials for their classrooms.

“The increase of their teaching supplies allowance is long overdue,” Rama said in a press release.

In December 2023, the House of Representatives passed the “Teaching Supplies Allowance Act,” which initially approved an increase of P7,500 for the school year 2024-2025 and P20,000 for the school year 2025-2026 onwards.

However, in March 2024, both the House and the Senate ratified the bill as the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act,” finalizing the allowance at P5,000 for the school year 2024-2025 and P10,000 for the upcoming school year. / JJL with PR