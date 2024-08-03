School upgrades during Palaro 2024 delight students, teachers

STUDENTS and teachers were elated to see brand new classrooms and facilities during the opening of schools on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Thanks to Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, renovations were made, particularly in schools selected as billeting quarters for the country’s multi-sporting event, which concluded on July 16.

Many praised the improvements made during the sporting event, including newly painted walls, unclogged drainage and pipelines, new screen windows new appliances, enhanced school grounds and newly built facilities.

Allan Gepitulan, assistant principal at Zapatera National High School, noted that the allocated funds were used to create an outdoor stage, fix toilets and improve water flow from faucets before the sporting event. The funds also repaired ceilings damaged by Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

George del Sanidco, a student from Zapatera National High School, was greeted with a refurbished classroom with rubber-painted floors, off-white walls and new screen windows.

“The changes are effective because everything looks neat, and the ambiance is great... It helps us focus during classes,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

These feedbacks were gathered through interviews conducted on Tuesday, July 30, in three schools that served as billeting quarters during the Palarong Pambansa 2024, namely, Zapatera National High School, Mabolo Elementary School and Tejero Elementary School.

At Mabolo Elementary School, repairs were a top priority, according to school principal Anatolia Patosa. The school fixed damaged wall paints and broken ceilings. It also constructed an extension kitchen.

“It really helped our students prepare for the opening of classes now that our rooms are in good condition,” said Patosa.

Tejero Elementary School Principal Phamela Oliva said a multipurpose room, a new sound system, new TV sets, electric fans and new classroom curtains were installed using the Palaro renovation funds.

Cherryl Pancho, a teacher at the school, added that the new screen windows were beneficial in protecting not just against mosquitoes but also dove feathers, which are prevalent in the area.

“We used to have problems with dove feathers blowing in during strong winds but that issue is now resolved with the added window screens in the classrooms,” Pancho noted.

Oliva also emphasized the collaborative effort with Calabarzon delegates during the Palaro, working together to decorate the school with festive elements for the event. These decorations were kept to welcome students at the start of the school year.

Some 249 school buildings were given fresh look for the national sporting event. / Fred Leander Baldos, VSU Intern