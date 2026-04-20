School urged to resubmit application for accreditation

THE Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation (Actief) Pit-os Campus in Cebu City has been urged to resubmit its application for accreditation after a recent legislative setback.

This call from Mayor Nestor Archival came after the City Council rejected a proposal to include the campus in the city’s scholarship program due to missing documents and compliance issues. While the measure failed in a close vote, city officials emphasized that the school is not disqualified but must instead satisfy specific administrative requirements to move forward.

Documentary gaps

The council voted 8–7 to reject a resolution that would have allowed the Actief Pit-os Campus to join the city’s scholarship network. For Archival, the rejection stemmed primarily from deficiencies in documentation rather than a lack of merit in the school’s programs, adding that his office remains supportive of the school’s entry, provided that all legal and administrative standards are met.

The mayor suggested that the proponents of the measure refile the application once the necessary paperwork is gathered to avoid further disputes.

Strategic location

The Pit-os campus is considered a vital location for residents of upland barangays who often face high transportation costs to reach downtown universities. Archival said the strategic location makes tertiary education more affordable and accessible for students from the mountain areas of the city.

Including the campus in the scholarship program would directly benefit over 1,600 graduating senior high school students in these communities. By providing financial aid closer to home, the City aims to reduce the economic burden on families living far from the city center.

Site inspections

One of the primary hurdles remaining for the school is a required site inspection by the Cebu City Scholarship Office (CCSO). Councilor Winston Pepito requested that the office expedite this process to finalize the memorandum of agreement between the City and the institution. Pepito said in a letter to CCSO Executive Director Shirly Otadoy that the inspection is a crucial step in the accreditation procedure. Without a formal verification of the facilities and campus standards, the City Council remains hesitant to authorize the partnership.

Legislative path for re-submission

The rejection of the initial resolution does not prevent the school from seeking accreditation again in the future. Archival urged Councilor Alvin Arcilla, sponsor of the original proposal, to revisit the measure and ensure that all concerns raised by the majority bloc are addressed.

These concerns included student welfare safeguards and conflict of interest issues that the council felt were not sufficiently documented. Once these administrative hurdles are cleared, the measure can be refiled for a new round of deliberations within the City Council. / CAV