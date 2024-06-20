Schools formally teach waste management

MANDAUE City local schools are poised to integrate Solid Waste Management (SWM) into their curriculum starting in this school year, 2024-2025.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office and DepEd Mandaue, aims to educate students on proper waste disposal and environmental preservation.

The SWM will now be included in the lessons for students in Mandaue by integrating the concept into existing subjects.

Subjects like mathematics, science, social studies, chemistry, and physics, as well as practical activities and field trips, will incorporate SWM discussions and projects.

Guiding teachers

Curriculum supervisors will guide teachers on how to effectively embed these competencies.

Officials said by incorporating SWM into the curriculum, students can become responsible stewards of the environment, promoting a culture of waste reduction and effective waste management practices within their schools, communities, and beyond.

“Teaching children the value of solid waste management from a young age is essential for ensuring a clean and safe environment for their future,” said Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes during the SWM Concept launch that was also attended by City Councilors Jen del Mar and Malcolm Sanchez.

The effort is led by City Environment and Natural Resources Head Araceli Barlam and School Division Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan. / CAV