Schools in Central Visayas plant 20K fruit-bearing trees

THE Department of Education (DepEd) 7 planted about 20,000 tree seedlings across Central Visayas on Dec. 6, 2023, as a gesture of giving back to nature.

The program was part of the simultaneous and nationwide tree-planting activity dubbed “236,000 Trees – A Christmas Gift for the Children.”

In a memorandum dated Nov. 17, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte assigned 47,678 public schools nationwide to carry out synchronous tree-planting activities.

In an interview on Tuesday, Dec. 7, DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said the program was participated by almost 4,000 public schools in the region.

In Cebu province alone, more than 1,400 public schools participated in the activity and planted around 7,400 fruit-bearing trees. Each school, with 10 teachers and 20 student participants, was expected to plant at least five trees on school premises. However, if there was not enough space, they were allowed to plant the trees in nearby open areas, such as local parks or marine protected areas.

The seedlings were sourced from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the local government units.

Jimenez said students will be able to enjoy the fruits harvested from these trees in the next three to five years.

The tree planting initiative also serves as the schools’ contribution to protecting the environment. The trees play a crucial role in combating the climate crisis, purifying the air, preventing flooding, and sustaining wildlife.

“This is not just for our generation, but the next generation to come so that they can still experience the environment that we have now. At least now nga naa pa tay mga kahoy and we don’t want nga time will come nga hurot na g’yud, (At least we still have trees now and we do not want that time will come that these will be gone),” Jimenez said.

Moreover, the DepEd 7 chief said the activity extends beyond tree planting, as school principals, teachers, and students are encouraged to monitor and ensure the proper care of the trees until they mature and bear fruit.

The nationwide tree planting activity was part of Duterte’s commitment to plant a million trees in agreement with the DENR on behalf of the DepEd, and the Office of the Vice President.

“We are emphasizing the love for nature and the love for the next generation and the children as every one of us will realize that this is an awareness and an advocacy for taking care of the environment,” Jimenez said.