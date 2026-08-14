Schools turn recyclables into incentives

CEBU City schools are collecting hundreds of kilograms of recyclable materials under the City Government’s “Basura Namo, Kaugmaon Nato” program, which aims to improve waste segregation and diversion among learners.

The program encourages schools to collect, segregate and properly dispose of recyclable materials, particularly polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. Participating schools receive incentives based on the weight of materials collected.

At Camp Lapulapu Elementary School in Barangay Apas, records showed that 161.95 kilograms of PET bottles had been collected through grade-level consolidation.

City Central School recorded about 601.5 kilograms of recyclable materials, equivalent to an estimated

P1,503.75 incentive at P2.50 per kilogram.

At Pasil Elementary School, learners from kindergarten to Grade 6 participated in the collection, with high school students also taking part. The school’s initial monitoring sheet showed more than 600 kilograms of recyclable materials collected.

The program gives economic value to recyclable materials that might otherwise be discarded, while providing students with hands-on experience in waste segregation and recycling.

The Cebu City Government said the initiative is part of its continuing efforts to promote responsible waste management and environmental awareness among young Cebuanos.

By bringing waste diversion activities into schools, the program encourages learners to apply proper segregation and recycling practices not only in school but also at home and in their communities. / PR