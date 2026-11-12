Score up to 85% off and mind-blowing deals at Watsons Nationwide Sale this November 13-15!

We know it’s a busy season for your carts, but trust us, you’ll want to save your energy for this!

There’s no stopping you from shopping as Watsons is raining massive deals, from up to 85% off on products, ₱185 discount, and a chance to win ₱18,500 GCash credits for its November Nationwide Sale, the last one for the year this coming November 13 to 15.

The most loved health and beauty retailer in the Philippines is bringing a one of a kind shopping extravaganza, with the Kings of P-Pop SB19 proudly showing off all the epic deals. This is also in celebration of A.S. Watson’s 185-year legacy of bringing the absolute best in health, wellness, and beauty to shoppers everywhere.

Mark your calendars as these amazing drops are about to hit Watsons online, via the app, and in stores:

Enjoy up to 85% off on products

Watsons is making sure you get an exciting shopping spree with up to 85% off on products.

This isn't just a beauty sale, but a total lifestyle upgrade covering health from top brands such as Watsons Generics, Meiyi, Salonpas, Contractubex, Met, Myra Ultimate, Belo, Hyastad, Regroe, and Hygienix, as well as beauty with products from Garnier, Ponds, Neutrogena, Olay, Dr.G, Vaseline, Luxe Organix, Pink Dolly, Pretty Secret, Dr. O and more at marked-down prices. So, be sure to stock up on your favorites and must-haves!

Unlock a ₱185 discount

Milestones are meant to be shared, so Watsons is treating everyone to a ₱185 discount for a minimum spend of ₱1,850. It’s the perfect timing to finally purchase those premium items you’ve been eyeing on or when you feel like simply treating yourself with new products for your health, beauty, and wellness needs. Stretching your shopping budget has never been this chic!

Win up to ₱18,500 GCash credits

Want even more reasons to shop? Be one of the 20 lucky winners to take home ₱18,500 GCash credits when you pay via GCash during the November Nationwide Sale. This means the more checkouts, the more chances of winning! Go up your shopping game and discover a wide range of well-loved brands and new discoveries that might earn a spot in your holy grail list.

Watsons Club members get more

If you aren't in the club yet, then you are missing out on the ultimate VIP treatment. Register on the Watsons App to start unlocking even more fabulous benefits. Members get to enjoy exclusive perks, stackable discounts, and bonus points on top of the Nationwide Sale deals - just look for items with green tags across Watsons stores or online!

Watsons also partnered with banks such as VYBE by BPI, Metrobank, RCBC, and Maribank to offer more payment perks and additional cashback deals.

Here’s another surprise: Because holiday hits different at Watsons, your shopping spree gives you a chance to win instant prizes! Spend ₱2,000 online via the Watsons App as they are giving away a total of ₱11 million worth of prizes such as streaming subscriptions, movie passes, and travel vouchers. Don’t forget to enter your code at instantwinwithwatsons.com/enter to see what you won!

Don't let this pass you by! Shop at the Watsons November Nationwide Sale from November 13 to 15 at any of the 1,200+ Watsons stores nationwide, via the Watsons app, or online via website.

For more updates, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok. (Sponsored Content)