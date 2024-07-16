Scraping of Cambuhawe’s mountain ‘lacks’ clearance

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 does not have clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 to scrape the mountain in Barangay Cambuhawe, Balamban town, Cebu, according to an environmental official.

The ongoing site development and excavation work in Cambuhawe is part of a road project being undertaken by the DPWH 7.

Cindylyn Pepito-Ochea, chief of DENR 7’s Environmental Education and Information Unit, told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, that no environmental compliance certificate has been issued to the DPWH 7.

Ochea stated that operations at the site were ordered to stop, but she couldn’t confirm whether the stoppage order was implemented.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to DPWH 7 for its statement, but the agency had not responded as of press time.

The scraping of the mountain in Cambuhawe went viral on social media in March this year following controversy surrounding the presence of a resort in Chocolate Hills, Bohol.

The excavated mountain was reported as the site of the new Cebu Provincial Capitol Building.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia stated in an earlier report that the ongoing work involves the civil aspects of a nationally funded road construction and opening project undertaken by DPWH 7.

Garcia said the Cebu Provincial Government has yet to start the actual construction of its new building.

The new Capitol Building will be erected in the town of Balamban, west of Cebu, in an area between Barangays Cansomoroy and Cambuhawe.

Once completed, the new location of the building will provide convenience and accessibility to local government units coming from southern and northern Cebu, said Garcia. / DPC