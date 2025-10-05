Sea route to expedite relief deliveries to north, says Medellin mayor

MEDELLIN Mayor Edwin Salimbangon has proposed an alternative sea route to ease road congestion and speed up the delivery of relief goods to earthquake-affected areas in northern Cebu.
Salimbangon, in a video statement on Sunday, October 5, 2025, suggested that all relief trucks bound for Medellin and other northern towns be transported via Landing Craft Tanks (LCTs) or Roll-On Roll-Off (Roro) vessels from either Danao Port or Cebu Port directly to Kawit Port in Medellin.
He said this measure would help decongest major roads leading north, as the ports of Bogo and Hagnaya remain closed for docking following damage from the recent earthquakes.
Continuous aftershocks have also triggered landslides in some areas, making land travel unsafe for motorists and delaying relief operations.
The mayor emphasized that utilizing sea routes will ensure faster and safer delivery of much-needed aid to affected communities. (CDF)