Seaborne patrol deployed to Bogo to aid relief operations

ASIDE from the 500 police personnel deployed in Cebu’s fourth district, which has been most affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck on September 30, 2025, the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) has also dispatched a seaborne patrol to strengthen relief operations.

The quake in Cebu caused massive damage and claimed more than 70 lives, with the toll possibly rising.

At 2:15 a.m. Thursday, October 2, 2025, the Seaborne Patrol Unit, composed of 17 personnel from the Regional Maritime Unit 8 and one personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Explosive Ordnance Disposal, arrived at Polambato Port in Bogo City aboard a high-speed watercraft.

Their mission is to secure coastal entry points, assist in response operations, and support affected communities.

Mobile patrol teams from the Cebu City Police and personnel from the Bohol Maritime Police Station also arrived in Bogo with their vehicles.

They were tasked to provide security to responders, disaster victims, and residents in quake-hit areas. They were also directed to extend medical assistance, transport patients to health facilities, and reinforce overall security in affected communities.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, October 2, PRO 7 had already mobilized 2,250 personnel, including those from the national support unit, to deliver aid.

Mobile assets such as patrol cars, trucks, ambulances, buses, and motorcycles were also deployed to hospitals, evacuation sites, and affected communities to ensure response operations would not be delayed.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said the Central Visayas police remain on full alert and are prepared to work 24/7 to provide immediate emergency response for public safety.

PRO 7 is closely coordinating with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Managements Councils (MDRRMCs), and local government units to relay vital information to the public.

Maranan assured the public that the police will not waver in assisting those who need their presence during this time of crisis.

“Our maritime and ground units are working side by side to secure our people, provide assistance, and help restore normalcy as swiftly as possible. We urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow safety protocols, and trust only official advisories as we continue our mission to protect and serve during this critical time,” Maranan said.

The public was urged to stay alert and monitor only trusted sources such as Phivolcs, CDRRMC, MDRRMC, and the PNP for accurate and real-time updates. (AYB)