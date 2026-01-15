Seaborne procession set unless storm signal is raised

AUTHORITIES are closely monitoring tropical storm Ada as the weather agency assesses whether conditions will remain safe for the seaborne procession scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

Despite the weather disturbance, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said there is a low chance of Signal No. 1 being raised over Central Visayas over the weekend, based on its latest forecast.

Pagasa Visayas Weather Specialist Mark Gales, in a phone interview on Thursday, Jan. 15, said there are no big waves expected in the Mactan Channel on Saturday; however, changes in the storm’s track could still affect wind conditions.

“If there are no major changes, the procession will push through as scheduled,” said Gales.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, Ada was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 80 kph, moving northwestward.

Gales said a coordination meeting was held Thursday among Pagasa Visayas, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Cebu City local government unit to assess weather conditions and safety concerns for the fluvial parade.

Gales said the probability of Signal No. 1 remains low in Central Cebu, but there is a higher chance it could be raised in northern Cebu in succeeding weather bulletins.

The PCG’s initial assessment is to allow the seaborne procession to proceed, although authorities said the event may still be suspended or canceled if Signal No. 1 is issued.

Gales said Central Cebu is expected to experience cloudy skies with rains and strong winds on Friday, Jan. 16, with moderate to heavy rainfall possible.

Weather conditions are expected to improve by Sunday, Jan. 18, with generally hot and humid conditions and only a low chance of rain.

Gales advised the public, especially those planning to attend Sinulog activities, to bring umbrellas for possible rain and water for hydration.

He added that rains and strong winds may persist in northern Cebu on Saturday, while conditions in Central Cebu are expected to improve.

Pagasa said the storm is expected to brush past eastern Samar and Catanduanes before turning away from the country, although the possibility of landfall over eastern Samar or southern Luzon has not been completely ruled out. / CDF