Seafarer killed in motorcycle-truck collision in Talisay City

A TRAILER truck ran over a motorcycle rider, crushing his head at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, at around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The victim was identified as Bobby Moniba, 27, married, from Barangay San Isidro, San Fernando town.

Moniba, who worked as a seafarer, died instantly.

Ondo Kilme, 44, the driver of the trailer truck from Barangay Taloot, Argao town, was brought into police custody in the meantime.

Based on the investigation, the victim, who was riding a Honda Click motorcycle, allegedly overtook the trailer truck on the right side when he collided with it.

The truck was carrying cement bags from Apo Cement in Naga City.

The victim lost his balance as a result of the incident, and the truck's tires ran over his head.

Kilme told police that he did not notice the victim when he swerved to the inner lane.

He only saw from the side mirror that the motorcycle had fallen, but the truck’s heavy load prevented it from stopping right away.

When he went to check, Kilme said the victim’s face was disfigured.

Patrolman Alexis Vincent Gainsan from the Traffic Division of Talisay Police Station said Kilme is temporarily placed under their custody while waiting for the relatives of the victim to file a case against him. (With TPT)