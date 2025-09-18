Seafaring jobs up for grabs at expo

THOUSANDS of job openings for Filipino seafarers will be made available at the Marino World Manning Expo and Conference (MWMEC), scheduled from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, highlighting sustained global demand for the country’s maritime workforce.

With the theme “Shaping the Future of Filipino Seafarers for Sustainable Shipping,” the event will bring together top manning agencies, shipping companies and industry leaders to tackle recruitment needs and broader challenges facing the sector.

Recruiters set to participate include Pacific Ocean Manning, North Sea Marine Services, Kestrel Shipping, Crossworld Marine Services, Jebsen PTC, Philippine Transmarine Carriers, Seaspan Philippines, Ionic Manila Manning, Senator Crewing Manila, Western Shipping Southeast Asia, CMA Ship Philippines, Century Maritime Agencies and Net Ship Management.

MWMEC organizers said this year’s expo will introduce a digital registration system using Quanby Solutions’ facial recognition technology to streamline entry and boost security for pre-registered attendees.

The three-day conference will also address structural workforce issues. Key sessions will focus on training and reskilling to meet stricter decarbonization targets, strategies to improve retention and reduce turnover, and the industry’s push to integrate digitalization and artificial intelligence into operations.

Policy discussions are also on the agenda, including a review of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers and urgent concerns such as onboard connectivity, mental health, welfare benefits and reintegration support for returning workers.

PH largest source

The Philippines remains the world’s largest source of maritime labor, supplying about one in four seafarers globally. Seafarer remittances are a critical lifeline for the economy, contributing an estimated US$6 billion to $7 billion annually and supporting household consumption, which accounts for more than 70 percent of domestic output. Industry analysts note that maintaining the country’s leadership in global shipping labor is vital to sustaining foreign exchange reserves and stabilizing the peso.

Organizers said the expo seeks not only to fill vacancies but also to ensure the country’s seafarers are equipped with the skills and resilience to sustain competitiveness in an evolving industry. / KOC