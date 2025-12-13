Seafood shock: Pasil shoppers scramble for cheaper catch

PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELAAT THE Pasil Fish Port in Cebu City, the dawn of Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, comes alive as fish suppliers unload and display tons of freshly caught seafood at the early morning bagsakan, the port’s wholesale landing area. A steady stream of buyers and vendors quickly gathers, filling the market with the familiar sounds of haggling as labaseras (small market retailers) and individual consumers negotiate intensely with dealers over prices of various fish and seafood. They are all hoping to secure lower or discounted rates amid a sharp rise in prices ahead of the Christmas and New Year peak season.

The scene reflects the usual market dynamics at Pasil, Cebu City’s major wholesale fish trading hub, known for the early arrival of fresh catches from across the Visayas and nearby regions. Many shoppers arrive as early as 1 a.m. to take advantage of better supply and more competitive prices before stocks thin out.

Price movements are a major concern for local shoppers, as fish is a staple of Filipino family meals, especially during Noche Buena and New Year celebrations. With prices of certain seafood varieties expected to rise by as much as 85 percent above regular rates during the peak season, buyers at the bagsakan bargain even harder, determined to find more affordable deals despite the holiday-driven surge in demand.