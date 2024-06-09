Seaman, accomplice arrested in Carreta buy-bust

A FORMER seaman and his accomplice were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Cebu City Police Office at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024, inside Ludo Cemetery, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias Janjan, 40, a native of Sitio Acacia, Barangay Vito, Sagay City in Negros Occidental, who was the target of the operation.

Also arrested was alias Cathy, 33, who works at a printing press as a production worker, and is from Sitio Quijano Compound, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Operatives from CDEU, led by Police Major Jonathan Bethooven Taneo and supervised by Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City police, seized bulk quantities of substance believed to be shabu weighing 1,015 grams with a standard drug price of P6,902,000.

The seized evidence was immediately turned over to the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit in Central Visayas for chemical analysis.

One of the CDEU officers, who requested anonymity, said that according to their investigation, Janjan was a former seaman who stopped working during the pandemic.

Because of this, he frequently traveled to Cebu City to purchase illegal drugs in Barangay Carreta.

After monitoring his illegal activities, a buy-bust operation was launched in which Cathy handed over the illegal drugs.

The two arrested individuals will face charges for violating Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, JGS)