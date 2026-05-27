Search for 'Bato' intensifies

Summary:

Joint security forces raided a Pampanga residence looking for fugitive Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who escaped Senate protective custody on May 14 while facing an ICC arrest warrant.

The CIDG recommended obstruction of justice charges against Sen. Robin Padilla for allegedly coordinating Dela Rosa's escape, an accusation Padilla denies, claiming Dela Rosa merely hitched a ride.

The PNP revoked Dela Rosa's firearms license due to his pending ICC case, ordering the immediate surrender of his 117 registered firearms, while promising impartial enforcement of the law.

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured the public of impartial treatment for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, hours after joint security forces conducted a dawn raid on an Angeles City, Pampanga residence where the former police chief was suspected of hiding.

This development coincided with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) recommending obstruction of justice charges against Sen. Robin Padilla for allegedly coordinating Dela Rosa’s escape from the Senate, while the PNP revoked the lawmaker’s firearms license and ordered the immediate surrender of his 117 guns.

Angeles City subdivision raid

Joint operatives from the CIDG, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), regional intelligence units and local police raided a house in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, following intelligence reports that Dela Rosa was hiding there.

Balibago Barangay Captain Joseph Ponce said authorities coordinated with him around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, before executing the operation at a house inside Diamond Subdivision. The property is owned by Lakay Cariño, whom Ponce identified as the maternal uncle of Padilla.

Ponce dispatched village watchmen and barangay peacekeeping personnel to witness the operation.

“Around six in the morning, they entered the house of Lakay Cariño because they suspected Senator dela Rosa was there,” Ponce said in Tagalog.

Ponce said authorities based their suspicion on reports that Dela Rosa boarded Cariño’s pickup truck after escaping the Senate in the early hours of May 14. However, investigators found neither Dela Rosa nor the vehicle at the residence.

According to Ponce, Cariño had said last week that CIDG personnel were making inquiries within the subdivision. Cariño, who works as Ponce’s security consultant and senior citizens group president, left for Manila days before the raid.

“The operation was orderly and peaceful. It was still early, and the residents of Diamond Subdivision also assisted,” Ponce said.

The operation concluded around 6:30 a.m. with 16 vehicles carrying CIDG and NBI personnel leaving the subdivision. Authorities have not issued an official statement confirming if the raid was connected to efforts to locate Dela Rosa, who faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the drug war.

Strict enforcement promised

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured the public that the PNP will not grant special treatment to Dela Rosa despite his history as a former police chief.

“The Philippine National Police operates strictly on legal frameworks and our sworn oath to serve and protect, meaning no individual is above the law regardless of rank or title,” he said.

Nartatez explained that while police personnel maintain institutional respect for Dela Rosa, officers will execute all lawful directives with professionalism and transparency.

The PNP chief directed all units to strictly observe standard operating procedures and avoid unauthorized disclosures that could compromise legal procedures. He called on Dela Rosa to cooperate with the ongoing legal process.

The PNP is coordinating with concerned government departments to ensure the orderly implementation of legal processes, adding that the conduct of personnel will reflect the credibility of the institution.

Obstruction charges sought

Meanwhile, the CIDG recommended filing criminal charges against Padilla and several other individuals for allegedly aiding the departure of Dela Rosa from the Senate.

CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II said the division referred a complaint for violation of Presidential Decree 1829, or obstruction of justice, to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Morico said the May 14 escape of Dela Rosa while under protective Senate custody was a “highly coordinated, pre-planned logistical maneuver” rather than a mere hitch ride in Padilla’s car. Investigators identified a backup vehicle tailing Padilla’s car to serve as security.

Closed-circuit television footage showed Dela Rosa and Padilla leaving the Senate building following a shooting incident that caused a commotion inside the premises.

Padilla denied assisting Dela Rosa in escaping.

“How could we escape? There are many police officers inside and outside the Senate, and there are even security cameras. Nobody blocked us,” Padilla said in Tagalog.

“Senator Bato said, ‘I will hitch a ride with you,’ and how could I refuse that? Senator Bato had no vehicle because he was only brought to the Senate by the vehicle of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano,” he added.

Padilla defended his deputy chief of staff, retired Col. Jean Robles, who is also implicated, saying she performed her official duties. Padilla argued that no local court order prevented anyone from leaving the Senate at the time.

Weapons license revoked

In a related development, the PNP formally revoked the license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) and registration of all weapons belonging to Dela Rosa.

The revocation order was signed by PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) Director Brig. Gen. Jojo Manalad on Tuesday, May 26, citing Dela Rosa’s pending case before the ICC.

Dela Rosa held a Type 5 license valid until March 10, 2034. The order directed him to surrender his 117 firearms to the Supply Accountable Officer of the PNP-FEO or the Regional Civil Security Unit 11 for proper disposition.

Dela Rosa is identified as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the crime against humanity charges before the ICC. The ICC issued a confidential arrest warrant in November 2025, which was unsealed when Dela Rosa returned to the Senate on May 11, 2026, after a six-month absence. He escaped protective custody on May 14 during a commotion.

The Supreme Court did not grant Dela Rosa’s request for a temporary restraining order on May 20. The DOJ, representing the National Government, subsequently authorized the PNP and NBI to execute the arrest. / TPM